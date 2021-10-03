Investors Must Need To Know Latest Trends In Real Estate Industry

I think disruptors to the real estate market are something people should continue to consider analyzing to be successful in the industry. Disruptors to the real estate industry do not always come from within real estate itself, but when a market disrupter occurs, it can hugely impact the sector all the same. For example, the global financial crisis, and now, of course the pandemic has affected how people view and use real estate. Following the financial crisis, underwriting and finance were revised and we were all aware of the “Amazon” effect and having to respond to those changes in the market, as well as the new experiential requirements for use of real estate, however the impact of a disease was outside of our thought pattern. Real estate is an evolving asset class which is continuing to be impacted as people don’t want to go to offices anymore, or use infrastructure to commute. Users of office space which had been transforming to a smaller open plan footprint, may increase to larger footprints with more actual offices and segregated space following a return to “normal” office working, even with more focus on working from home or a hybrid model.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO