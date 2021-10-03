CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Billie Eilish slams Texas abortion law on Austin City Limits stage: ‘My body, my f—— choice!’

By Russell Falcon
KXAN
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music superstar Billie Eilish made waves during her Saturday night set at the Austin City Limits Festival by taking aim at Texas’ new restrictive abortion laws — revealing she’d almost pulled out of the iconic music event because of its passage.

In between performances, the “Bad Guy” singer and Grammy-winner shot the middle finger and could be heard saying , “When they made that s— a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show. Because I wanted to punish this f—— place for allowing that to happen here.”

Texas abortion law: 600+ protests in all 50 states held Saturday

The comments refer to Senate Bill 8 , which bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people even realize they’re pregnant. The polarizing Republican-led bill snagged global headlines after going into effect Sept. 1, becoming the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S.

While it’s faced praise from conservatives, opponents say it’s a full-on abortion ban disguised as a limitation.

Many (including President Joe Biden ) say it’s in direct violation of Roe v. Wade — and may even be the unraveling of the Supreme Court’s abortion-legalizing 1973 decision.

SB 8 also does not include exceptions for victims of rape or incest. In response to detractors, Gov. Greg Abbott said the law gives rape victims the six-week period to get an abortion and thus “does not do that [force victims to have their assaulter’s child].” Instead, Abbott said Texas would “eliminate” rapists . The comments were widely ridiculed and debated, as many argue there’s not a realistic way to do this.

The bill also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion. Critics say this would put a bounty on people’s heads and encourage frivolous lawsuits. Citizens can be sued for $10,000 or more if an abortion is performed outside of the six-week period.

The 19 year-old Eilish explained on Saturday that she ultimately decided against cancelling her festival performance because it wouldn’t be fair to her fans, Yahoo! News reports .

“You deserve everything in the world,” she told Saturday’s crowd in Zilker Park. “And we need to tell them to shut the f— up!” Eilish finished her speech by exclaiming: “My body, my f—— choice!”

At least 35 Texas cities hosted hosted Women’s March protests against the bill earlier on Saturday, including Austin, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, McAllen and Abilene. Events were held in 49 other states, including in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Chicago. One event will also be held overseas in Madrid, Spain.

The second weekend of ACL Fest will begin Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 268

Edmundo Murillo
6d ago

Billie isn’t a icon, nor do Texans care about her opinion on killing babies. We simply ask she not kill any babies while she’s here visiting.

Reply(39)
136
done with fake news !!!
6d ago

Same could be said for the vaccine !! Our body our choice !! Ah but you democrats say well you are killing people for not taking the vaccine !!! Well your body your choice is kill a innocent person also !! So where is the difference ???

Reply(30)
91
Rodger Smith
6d ago

I think any gril gets pregnant and wants to have a abortion and there is a heart beat and she has it done they need to ty her cords were she can not have no kids at all

Reply(14)
55
 

