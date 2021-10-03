Galway Holdings announced its investment in MAI Capital Management has officially closed

ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), an investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation, announced today the relocation of its corporate headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida, effective November 1, 2021. In addition to the relocation, the company is pleased to announce groundbreaking for the ARK Innovation Center will take place during the first quarter of 2022. This state-of-the-art facility will retain and attract top talent by supporting entrepreneurs and tech startups in St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay region. ARK believes that its relocation and the Center will advance its business as it scales and continues to redefine the asset management industry, and will increase collaboration between and among the communities focused on innovation at the local and national levels.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO