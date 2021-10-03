Galway Holdings announced its investment in MAI Capital Management has officially closed
Wealth Management Expansion Will Continue with MAI as Galway Platform. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Galway Holdings (“Galway”) today announced its investment in MAI Capital Management, LLC (“MAI”) has officially closed. Retaining the MAI Capital Management name, the firm now operates as a part of the Galway Companies. MAI’s financial and wealth management services will complement existing business relationships within EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as well as other areas of specialization across all Galway platforms.massachusettsnewswire.com
