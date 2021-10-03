CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galway Holdings announced its investment in MAI Capital Management has officially closed

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWealth Management Expansion Will Continue with MAI as Galway Platform. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Galway Holdings (“Galway”) today announced its investment in MAI Capital Management, LLC (“MAI”) has officially closed. Retaining the MAI Capital Management name, the firm now operates as a part of the Galway Companies. MAI’s financial and wealth management services will complement existing business relationships within EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as well as other areas of specialization across all Galway platforms.

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

massachusettsnewswire.com

Mark Mackey of IDS Inc. Named a 2021 MPA Housing Industry Icon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that vice president and general manager Mark Mackey has been named to Mortgage Professional America’s (MPA) Inaugural Housing Industry Icon List. MPA’s Housing Industry Icons are visionary leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the industry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
massachusettsnewswire.com

ACES Quality Management CEO Trevor Gauthier Honored in 2021 HousingWire Vanguard Awards

DENVER, Colo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that its CEO Trever Gauthier has been honored by industry trade publication HousingWire in its annual Vanguard Awards program. Gauthier was recognized...
floridatrend.com

ARK Investment Management LLC Announces Relocation of Its Corporate Headquarters and Groundbreaking for the ARK Innovation Center

ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), an investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation, announced today the relocation of its corporate headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida, effective November 1, 2021. In addition to the relocation, the company is pleased to announce groundbreaking for the ARK Innovation Center will take place during the first quarter of 2022. This state-of-the-art facility will retain and attract top talent by supporting entrepreneurs and tech startups in St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay region. ARK believes that its relocation and the Center will advance its business as it scales and continues to redefine the asset management industry, and will increase collaboration between and among the communities focused on innovation at the local and national levels.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
martechseries.com

iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc , a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes. The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN’s Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place. The Board added...
FXStreet.com

Facebook announces $50M investment fund tasked with developing its virtual metaverse

Facebook has announced it will allocate $50 million to a two-year fund tasked with beginning work on realizing the firm’s vision for a virtual metaverse. A Sept. 27 announcement articulates Facebook’s roadmap for building its metaverse, with the funding slated to back “global research and program partners” looking to build out the platform in addition to internal research.
constructforstl.org

CBRE Adds Office Investment Sales Specialist To Its Capital Markets Team

From St. Louis Business Journal: Commercial real estate firm CBRE has hired a new senior vice president in St. Louis to specialize in office investment sales. Rick Eiseman brings 26 years of industry experience to CBRE’s St. Louis office as part of the CBRE Capital Markets team. Most recently, he served as executive vice president, asset management for ElmTree Funds LLC, where he was responsible for oversight of his department including the leasing and disposition of properties, portfolio operations and property management functions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Entrepreneur

InnoVen Capital India Fund Announces First Close At INR 740 Cr

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. InnoVen Capital India Fund, a Category II, SEBI registered AIF recently announced the first close of its new fund at approximately INR 740 crore ($100 million equivalent). The fund has a target corpus of INR 1,000 crore, with a greenshoe option to raise an additional INR 1000 crore. The first close was done with anchor investor, Innoven Capital Pte Ltd, a joint venture between Seviora (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek) and United Overseas Bank.
massachusettsnewswire.com

Fintech Innovator DocMagic Launches eSign 3.0 to Enhance Remote Notary and eClosing

Redesigned user-centric platform dramatically improves borrower signing experience. TORRANCE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced the official launch of its eSign 3.0 platform. The enhancements to the mortgage industry’s preeminent eSigning platform introduce new tools and features designed to enable lenders to easily facilitate remote online notarization (RON) for paperless eClosings.
massachusettsnewswire.com

Chartright Air Group announces two new Bombardier aircraft join Chartright fleet based at Toronto Pearson International Airport

TORONTO, Ontario /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Chartright Air Group announced that the Global 5500 and Challenger 650 by Bombardier joined their fleet based at Toronto Pearson International Airport. With over 30 years of Aircraft Management experience and fleet numbering more than 50 aircraft, Chartright Air Group acquired the international recognition, as a leading Canadian business transportation provider.
therealdeal.com

Sterling Bay signs Pritzker Group-backed proptech firm to big lease

Sterling Bay has signed a proptech firm to a major lease at One Prudential Plaza in the South Loop. SMS Assist, a tech company that manages commercial and residential property, will take 114,000 square feet at 130 East Randolph Street, according to Crain’s. The company will relocate in early 2022, when its lease for 100,000 square feet at 875 N. Michigan Ave. expires, the report noted.
CHICAGO, IL
massachusettsnewswire.com

CEO Brent Chandler and Christy Moss of FORMFREE honored by Mortgage Professional America as 2021 Housing Industry Icons

Founder and CEO Brent Chandler and Head of Sales and Marketing Christy Moss named MPA 2021 Housing Icons. ATHENS, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — FormFree® today announced that Founder and CEO Brent Chandler and Head of Sales and Marketing Christy Moss have been honored by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) as 2021 Housing Industry Icons. The highly-competitive Housing Industry Icon awards are given to veteran executives who have acted as trailblazers and made an ongoing impact on the housing, mortgage and real estate industries. Chandler and Moss were honored for their instrumental careers in the mortgage technology field.
24/7 Wall St.

5 Buy-Rated, Scorching-Hot Stocks All Trading Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
