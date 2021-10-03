CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/3/21)

By Aron Yohannes
 6 days ago
After a rough start in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers look to keep humming on offense in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense that will have 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt back in the lineup. This big matchup kicks off on Sunday, October 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field with a live national TV broadcast on CBS.

