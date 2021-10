Klaytn price analysis is bullish today. The price has increased up to $1.63. The nearest resistance is found at $1.65. Klaytn price analysis shows a continuation of the ongoing bullish momentum. Today again, an increase in price has been observed as the price rose from $1.58 to $1.63. The bullish momentum started on 29th September, and the price has been on the rise since then, with two flash rises also observed during this period, first on 1st October and then on 5th October, resulting in gaining significant value for the coin. The KLAY/USD price is currently testing the strongest resistance level at the time of writing, the point at which KLAY got rejected at the event of the famous flash crash of 7th September.

