Loving the people you’re with
As I approached my college experience as a recent high school graduate, I distinctly remember being repeatedly told about the unique social circumstances found on university campuses. “Never again will you have such easy access to social interaction with your peers,” my friends and family advised. “Be sure to take advantage of it.” Of course, having my first year transformed by a global pandemic made this more difficult than it would have been otherwise. Still, I still feel my first year provided me with the rich social environment which I had been foretold –- last year was filled with picnics, movie nights, adventures, study sessions and many more beautiful memories with friends — albeit masked and six feet apart.www.cavalierdaily.com
