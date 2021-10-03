Tunsians march to support president's usurpation of power

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.

