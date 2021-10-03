CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel urges Germans: Keep fighting for democracy

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the merger of East and West. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

raventribune.com

Austria: Raid on Presidential Palace in Vienna – President Sebastian Kurz under suspicion. He vehemently denies the allegations. – Politics abroad

Serious allegations against Austrian President Sebastian Kurz. The Austrian prosecutor’s office accuses him of treason, bribery and corruption. Kurz and his group are said to have used criminal methods on their way to power in the party and the state. Investigators arrived Wednesday at the Chancellor, ÖVP headquarters, the finance...
POLITICS
BBC

German elections: Defeated Merkel heir Laschet prepared to resign

The leader of Germany's conservatives, Armin Laschet, has announced a party congress next week, indicating he is ready to step down. Mr Laschet was picked to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor, but presided over their worst ever election defeat. The new personnel of the party would be tackled quickly, he...
ELECTIONS
nhpbs.org

With Angela Merkel leaving, Germans vote in key election

Exit polls show a neck-and-neck race in Germany’s parliamentary elections held on Sunday. More than 60 million adults are eligible to vote in the landmark election. Chancellor Angela Merkel who has served for 16 years is stepping down, marking the start of a new era in German politics. Deutsche Welle Television Political Correspondent Thomas Sparrow joins to discuss.
WORLD
BBC

German rivals neck and neck to succeed Merkel

Armin Laschet, the chancellor candidate for the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, has expressed clear disappointed with tonight's projected results. "We cannot be happy with these results," he told the party faithful earlier, appearing somewhat glum. Yet, when asked about his own political future during the TV debate with other leaders, Laschet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Emotional Merkel, Marking German Reunification, Calls for Tolerance

HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - Angela Merkel urged Germans on Sunday to forge a common future that draws on their diverse backgrounds, harking back to the 2015 decision to admit 1 million refugees that was a defining moment of her long chancellorship. Merkel appeared close to tears during an address to...
POLITICS
AFP

Merkel urges compromise at start of tough coalition talks

Outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel made an implicit call on politicians to overcome their differences on Sunday, as talks between parties to choose her successor got under way following last week's close election. - 'Democratic accomplishments' - In what was billed as perhaps her last major speech as chancellor, Merkel on Sunday appealed to her successors to defend democracy amid the scramble to form a government.
POLITICS
The Independent

Scandal-ridden Babis, named in Pandora Papers, still set to win election

The Czech public began voting on Friday to choose their new leader, and despite a series of scandals, prime minister Andrej Babis is set to win the race to the top office.The latest polls show that his Ano (Yes) party could win at least 25 per cent of the 200 seats in the lower house of parliament, possibly enough to build a new coalition government.But Mr Babis may have to overcome potential stumbling blocks to retain power in the form of possible rival centre-right and centre-left coalitions, and a far-right party that is scrambling for the role of kingmaker in...
POLITICS
Washington Post

As Merkel Exits, Here’s Why It Matters Beyond Germany: QuickTake

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often-fractious European Union. While Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats is in pole position to succeed her, the power vacuum Merkel is leaving behind and the decline of big-tent centrist parties in Europe mean his path to the chancellery lies in horse-trading to form a messy, three-party coalition government. That process could last for months. Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.
EUROPE
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
AFP

'We'll miss you': Merkel gets fond farewell in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. Merkel, who is bowing out after a historic 16 years in power, also made a private visit to Pope Francis during her visit, where they discussed climate change and the scandal of clerical sex abuse. She and Draghi worked together closely when he was head of the European Central Bank (ECB) and at a news conference after their talks Thursday, he applauded her "calm, determination and sincere faith in the European Union". "She transformed the role of Germany in Europe. We will miss her, but I am sure that we will see her again in Italy -- perhaps in more relaxed settings -- given her love for our country," Draghi said.
EUROPE

