Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer attend Women’s March together

Photo credit Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer exercised their right to peacefully assemble this weekend, joining one of hundreds of Women’s Marches across the country for reproductive rights.

Schumer, 40, shared a picture of herself on social media with Lawrence holding signs that read “abortion is essential” and “women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies,” reports Today.

The comedian captioned the photo “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here” and tagged the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood Instagram accounts, as well as using the hashtag #rallyforabortionjustice.

On Monday, the Supreme Court is expected to consider a plea from Mississippi lawmakers to overturn the Roe v. Wade case.

Reuters reports that if the 1973 landmark case is overturned, abortion access would no longer be protected by the United States Constitution and states would be able to decide if they want to allow it without restrictions, or ban or limit abortion access.

Lawrence, 31, is expecting her first child with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney. The couple married in October 2019.

Last month, Schumer revealed that she had her uterus and appendix removed after her doctor found “30 spots of endometriosis.”

Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue, that usually grows inside of the uterus, instead grows in places outside of it like the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other organs. It can cause severe pain and discomfort.

According to Johns Hopkins University, an estimated two to 10 percent of women in the United States between the ages of 25 and 40 are affected by endometriosis.