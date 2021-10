Yakima Police are investigating a gang related shooting reported Saturday at the entrance to a local grocery store. THE GANG SHOOTING SATURDAY HAPPENED AT A LOCAL SAFEWAY. It was Sunday August 22 when 23-year-old Jose Rivera De La Cruz was walking out of the Valley Mall in Union Gap when he was shot dead at the southwest entrance. He wasn't part of a gang but was caught between two groups firing shots. Police say no innocent shoppers were hit after a shooting Saturday night at the Safeway store at 2204 West Nob Hill Blvd. near the west entrance. Officers were called to the store at about 10:34PM. The suspects fled the area before police arrived. Minutes later one of the victims showed up for treatment at Toppenish Regional Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds. However the wounds were not life threatening.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO