Al Michaels Has Called Football Games for Over 30 Years but Had a Special Reason for Calling Pete Rose His Favorite Athlete To Cover
Long before he joined NBC Sports and spent many a Sunday night watching Tom Brady sling touchdowns, Al Michaels dedicated his weeknights to Pete Rose and the Cincinnati Reds. Recent generations understandably know Michaels for his work on Sunday Night Football and, once upon a time, as the voice of EA Sports’ Madden NFL series. However, he spent several years as the Reds’ radio play-by-play announcer in the 1970s and developed a close friendship with Rose, the controversial hit king.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0