Red Flag Warning issued for Johnson County, Casper BLM, Natrona County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Johnson County, Casper BLM; Natrona County, Casper BLM; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...280...285. In North Central WY Fire Zone....281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.alerts.weather.gov
