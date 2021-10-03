CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Cordarrelle Patterson has 3 touchdowns in monster game

By Tim Kelly
 6 days ago
If you had the guts to start Atlanta Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson in fantasy over safer options, you're almost certainly going to be rewarded with a win in Week 4.

In what's been a back-and-fourth game, the Falcons jumped out to a 10-0 lead over the Washington Football Team thanks to a 42-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Patterson:

After Washington scored 13 consecutive points, Patterson found the endzone for a second time late in the first half:

DeAndre Carter returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter for a touchdown, but Washington's lead was fleeting, as Patterson hauled in a third touchdown pass from Ryan on the next drive:

Patterson has been once of the great kick returners of this era, as he's returned eight kickoffs for touchdowns over the course of his career.

However, while you've seen flashes of Patterson becoming a valuable weapon in the offense during prior stints with the Minnesota Vikings, the then-Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith appears to be utilizing him better than anyone has to this point. The 30-year-old already has five total touchdowns in 2021.

