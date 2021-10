WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – The cleanup of homeless encampments has caused confusion in some neighborhoods since the city passed an anti-camping ordinance in order to clear out underpasses and other public spaces. A veteran and currently homeless, Jerry Taylor beats on his drum to pass the time where he’s living, under the 101 Freeway at Corbin Avenue in Woodland Hills. “It’s a long story how I got in the valley, but I can’t get out. I am stuck here,” Taylor said. Just one week ago, this encampment was much larger, but city crews cleaned off the sidewalks last Friday. Neighbors in the are said...

