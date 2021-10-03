CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunsians march to support president’s usurpation of power

yourcentralvalley.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Thousands of Tunisians attended demonstrations in Tunis and other cities this weekend in a show of support for President Kais Saied’s recent consolidation of power — a move that his critics have dubbed a coup. Thousands stood on Tunis’ central thoroughfare Sunday waving the nation’s crimson...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Birmingham Star

Tirumurti meets UNGA President, reassures India's support to 'Presidency Of Hope'

New York [US], October 2 (ANI): Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti met with the President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Friday (local time). Taking on Twitter, Shahid said, "It was good to meet with Permanent Representative of India to...
WORLD
The Independent

Protests against Tunisian president Saied’s ‘power grab’

Hundreds of protesters have rallied in Tunisia’s capital to protest against President Kais Saied’s move to seize governing powers. On Sunday, demonstrators gathered in the centre of Tunis under a heavy police presence to demand the politician's resignation. Protestors chanted: “The people want the fall of the coup.”. Saied gave...
PROTESTS
Kais Saied
swiowanewssource.com

Thousands march in support of abortion rights

The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday to demand protection of abortion rights across U.S. states. (Oct. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/381d5dc7a6584d4b9056f7f3b7d4c351.
PROTESTS
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
The Independent

Saudi agents who killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi  received US paramilitary training, says report

Four of the Saudi operatives who murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi reportedly received paramilitary training in the US under a contract approved by the State Department.The 59-year-old, who had angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with his criticism of the kingdom, was murdered in October 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been recovered, and Western intelligence services believe it was dismembered.The prince, commonly known as MBS, has always denied any involvement in the writer and broadcaster’s death, though earlier this year the Biden administration released an intelligence report saying he knew about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies

Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution, Abolhassan Banisadr, died in a Paris hospital on Saturday aged 88, after decades of exile in France following his dismissal by parliament. "After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital" in southeast Paris, official IRNA news agency said, citing a source close to the former president.
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

‘Can you believe this?’: key takeaways from the report on Trump’s attempt to steal the election

A 394-page Senate report released Thursday offers some of the most alarming details to date of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For weeks after the November election, Trump and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, pressed acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and top Department of Justice deputies to pursue fanciful allegations of election fraud, according to the report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Islamic State

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August. Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to […]
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken to meet with Israel, UAE diplomats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet next week with top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said Saturday, to discuss "progress made" in the year since they agreed to normalization. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13 in separate bilateral meetings and then in a trilateral setting," the State Department said in a statement. "They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability." Blinken had met virtually in mid-September with Lapid and top Emirati foreign policy adviser Anwar Gargash, as well as top diplomats from Bahrain and Morocco.
WORLD

