Six killed in clashes during Indian farm protest

By Saurabh Sharma
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
LUCKNOW (Reuters) - Six people were killed when violence broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday after a car linked to a federal minister ran over two farmers taking part in a protest against controversial farm laws.

Farmers alleged the car was owned by the son of Ajay Mishra, who serves as India’s junior home minister. The two farmers who were hit were killed, they said.

Mishra said his son was not present at the incident, but that a car driven by “our driver” had lost control and hit the farmers after “miscreants” pelted stones at the car and attacked it with sticks and sword.

“If my son would’ve been there, he wouldn’t have come out alive,” told Reuters TV partner ANI.

In subsequent clashes, three members of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a driver and two other farmers were killed, according to party and police officials. The violence broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 130 km (81 miles) north of the state’s capital Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office said an investigating was under way.

The incident sparked further protests and road blockades in some parts of the state and prompted an outcry on social media from opposition leaders.

A number of national and regional opposition leaders were set to visit the families of the victims on Monday.

In India’s longest-running agricultural protest, tens of thousands of farmers have camped for months on major highways to New Delhi to oppose the three laws. They say the legislation will erode a longstanding mechanism that gives farmers a minimum guaranteed price for their rice and wheat.

The government says the laws will help growers get better prices.

The protests have gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state assembly election next year, with a group of influential farmer leaders ratchet up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Mode’s government to roll back the laws.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Saudi agents who killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi  received US paramilitary training, says report

Four of the Saudi operatives who murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi reportedly received paramilitary training in the US under a contract approved by the State Department.The 59-year-old, who had angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with his criticism of the kingdom, was murdered in October 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been recovered, and Western intelligence services believe it was dismembered.The prince, commonly known as MBS, has always denied any involvement in the writer and broadcaster’s death, though earlier this year the Biden administration released an intelligence report saying he knew about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
