The last time Moline-based psych-garage-rock/jangle-pop band Dark Family showed up in the , I covered their prolific musical output during fall 2020 – a period in which they dropped no less than three full-length albums, no doubt due to having some extra time on their hands in the more locked down social landscape back then. Those three records – Mary's Sonic Six, We All Fall Down, and Coronaroma – felt a little bit like collections of outtakes and more informal recordings, partially due to the somewhat lo-fi production aesthetics and partially due to the sheer amount of music itself, which could blend together to some extent, though not in an unpleasant way, if taken all at once.

MOLINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO