The #1 Best Juice to Drink, Says Nutritionist

As the weather cools off and summer blends into fall, there isn't anything quite like enjoying a warm bowl of oatmeal in the morning with your cup of coffee. Oatmeal is one of the best foods you can have for breakfast given that it helps you live longer, reduces inflammation in your body, and keeps you full for hours. But we all know that oatmeal without toppings is, well, kind of boring and bland. While there are many healthy oatmeal toppings to choose from, we had to ask ourselves: what is the best oatmeal topping that won't make you bloated and keep your belly flat all day long? The answer is probably exactly what you want to hear for the fall season: Pumpkin!

LIFESTYLE ・ 26 DAYS AGO