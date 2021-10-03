YAO | Financial Literacy: It Makes Cents

Jim Poolman, former North Dakota Insurance Commissioner, serves as Executive Director of the Indexed Annuity Leadership Council (IALC). Most Americans are behind the curve when it comes to their retirement readiness. However, there’s a significant racial gap in retirement readiness — especially between white and non-white individuals. As of 2016, 48% of white Americans between the ages of 30 and 59 were projected to be unable to maintain their standard of living in retirement, compared to 54% of Black Americans and 61% of Hispanic Americans, according to an analysis by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, using Federal Reserve data.

