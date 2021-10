The Cleveland Browns phones will be ringing before the trade deadline. Most likely these three players’ names will come up, Andrew Berry should listen. The Cleveland Browns have started the 2021 season off very well from a record standpoint. They will travel to Los Angeles for a huge challenge on Sunday, but they enter the week at 3-1, with their only loss to a Super Bowl favorite, the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO