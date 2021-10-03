CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

MDC SCHEDULED TO HOST FALL FOLIAGE PROGRAM

kmmo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne way to enjoy autumn is to go on a drive, walk or hike to view the region’s fall leaf color. The Missouri Department of Conservation is scheduled to host a virtual program where individuals can learn more about the science behind fall leaf color and get tips on finding attractive fall foliage.

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mo.gov

Learn and search for wild edibles at Oct. 15 MDC program in Winona

WINONA, Mo. – Morel mushrooms get much attention for a couple of months each spring, but the forests and grasslands found throughout this region produce a bounty of tasty edibles at other times of the year, too. People can learn more about edible plants growing in this region and go...
WINONA, MO
Daily Journal

MDC Cape Nature Center to host bow-making workshop Thursday-Saturday

Those interested in creating a primitive yet wildly popular and sometimes competitive tool known as the longbow will have the chance at Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Making a Longbow class at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The program will be offered from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, and from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mo.gov

MDC’s Runge Nature Center announces October programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City is open and ready to connect you with nature this fall. To help ensure public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, MDC asks all visitors to observe current, local guidelines regarding physical distancing and masking. Participants should wear masks covering mouth and nose inside the nature center and at public programs.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
The Valley Reporter

Fall foliage: how it works

Every autumn, roughly $8 billion is brought into New England for a spectacle many people take for granted: the pops of yellows, reds and oranges that create the brilliant foliage found in The Valley. About $460 million is pumped into Vermont each fall, accounting for 20-35% of the state’s annual tourism income. So, how exactly does this phenomenon of nature work? That’s what eighth graders at Harwood set out to discover.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Andover Townsman

W.Va. Tourism releases first fall foliage forecast

The West Virginia Department of Tourism released its annual autumn forecast on Monday to help travelers plan trips around peak leaf season. In the southern part of the state, peak colors will be reached from mid- to late October. The forecast, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of...
POLITICS
Bradford Era

Area Fall foliage approaching peak, DCNR reports

The forests within the counties of McKean and Potter are approaching their best Autumn color, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry’s first weekly Fall Foliage Report, released yesterday,. The DCNR Foliage Report predicts the best color of the season will peak, in...
MCKEAN, PA
Gettysburg Times

Fall Foliage Festival set for return

Thousands of people are expected to return to Bedford County this weekend for the return of the annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival. The event, now in its 57th year, is making its comeback following its cancelation last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Minot Daily News

Fall foliage: Season to view fall colors

Many North Dakotans like to spend their last travels of the season chasing fall color around the state. These changing colors can be seen throughout North Dakota through mid-October, according to the North Dakota Forest Service. The Farmer’s Almanac has predicted the peak fall colors for North Dakota’s deciduous species...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdc#Fall Foliage#Fall Color#Mdc Administrative
mo.gov

Join MDC and Tower Grove Park for Fall Frolic event Oct. 17

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Nature can be found everywhere . . . even in the middle of a large city like St. Louis. For example, did you know that Tower Grove Park is considered a birding hotspot? Over 164 species of birds have been documented there. Take a stroll through the park and an unexpected animal might pass by at any time – on the ground, in a tree, or up in the sky. Tower Grove Park hosts a wide variety of urban wildlife within its 289-acres.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
visitmercercounty.com

Fall Foliage 2021 Preview

Every year, we patiently wait for the leaves to begin making their transition from summery greens to the familiar autumn hues. And since foliage varies each year depending on the weather, we’ve tried to nail down an accurate fall forecast with the help of our local meteorologist. So, get ready to view Mercer County landscapes in all of their autumnal glory this October!
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily News Online

Fall foliage trolley runs begin Sunday

RUSH – A great way to enjoy the colors of an upstate autumn is from the windows of a vintage electric trolley car at the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Rd. Rides operate Sundays only, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 31 and are included with admission to...
RUSH, NY
WTAJ

Bedford Fall Foliage Festival back in action!

BEDFORD COUNTY (WTAJ) — What started as an idea to bring more people to the community has blossomed into an event attended by over 70,000 guests each year. For over 50 years, Bedford’s Fall Foliage Festival has attracted both visitors and locals alike. The Festival founders included Doc and Angie Gordon, Kal Hine, Don Hershberger, Edd Flynn, and Wendy Cox. This group of six would plan the event over several meetings at the Fort Bedford Inn. The main entertainment was decided to be the attendance of special guest Miss Pennsylvania and an antique car parade. Local churches, 4-H groups, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and community craftsmen were recruited to assist with the event and sell local goods.
BEDFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
mo.gov

MDC offers free guided fall foliage hike Oct. 19 in Gladstone

Kansas City, Mo. – The Maple Woods Natural Area in Gladstone turns crimson and gold in October. A remnant forest with abundant maple, oak, and hickory trees, the hilly area is an autumn oasis. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided hike at Maple Woods from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
GLADSTONE, MO
wcn247.com

Fall Foliage Hike at McConnells Mill

Fall Foliage Hike – Thursday, October 14, 2021, 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM – Meet beside the Kildoo Pavilion – McConnells Mill. As daylight shortens and temperatures begin to drop the long days of summer become just a distant memory and slowly give way to fall. In what seems in a “blink of an eye”, Pennsylvania forests burst into flame. Colors of red, orange and yellow show their dominance over the landscape. Join the park naturalist to learn about the colors of fall on this fun interpretive hike. Fun for the whole family. Pre-registration required. To register call the park office 724 368-8811. Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed. Please bring a face mask or covering.
SCIENCE
mo.gov

Get information about fall color at Oct. 19 MDC virtual event

Body SPRINGIELD, Mo. – Fall leaf color is one reason autumn is an enjoyable time of year in the Ozarks. People can learn more about the science behind fall leaf color and get tips on some of the best places to see colorful fall foliage at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: Fall Color.” This free online program will be offered in morning and afternoon sessions on Oct. 19 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.
SCIENCE
Marshall News Messenger

Marshall Elks Lodge, Sweetheart program post full fall event schedule

The Marshall Elks Lodge, including the organization’s Texas Elks Sweetheart program, have a full schedule of events slated for this fall, all in an effort to help out the local community. “The purpose of the Texas Elks Sweetheart Program is to promote the program and raise funds to support the...
MARSHALL, TX
kmmo.com

MDC VIRTUAL PROGRAM ON OCTOBER 12 TO FOCUS ON BATS

Bats have a reputation as being one of the frightful animals associated with Halloween. However, a bat’s voracious appetite for flying insects is one reason it’s good to have these unique flying mammals around. People can learn more about bats and the benefits they provide to humans at the Missouri...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy