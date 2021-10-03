MDC SCHEDULED TO HOST FALL FOLIAGE PROGRAM

BEDFORD COUNTY (WTAJ) — What started as an idea to bring more people to the community has blossomed into an event attended by over 70,000 guests each year. For over 50 years, Bedford’s Fall Foliage Festival has attracted both visitors and locals alike. The Festival founders included Doc and Angie Gordon, Kal Hine, Don Hershberger, Edd Flynn, and Wendy Cox. This group of six would plan the event over several meetings at the Fort Bedford Inn. The main entertainment was decided to be the attendance of special guest Miss Pennsylvania and an antique car parade. Local churches, 4-H groups, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and community craftsmen were recruited to assist with the event and sell local goods.

BEDFORD, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO