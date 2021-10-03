CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gilad Ephrat & Shai Even: The Seventh Heaven

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGilad Ephrat sent us his latest video in his collaboration with pianist Shai Even. “‘The Seventh Heaven’ is a tune I composed in the middle of the night almost during a dream. Since that night every time I play it I re-experience the same feeling I woke up with – something from other worlds that has no thought but only a movement of sounds. In encounters with Shai a moment before we dive into the music, he shares with me a story he hears between the sounds and this story connects and accompanies us throughout the creative process. As Yoni joins the process I feel that beyond being able to gather all the layers that were in all the stages, he also adds his story to it and fills it with deep silence,” Gilad shared.

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Fine Place – “This New Heaven”

Frankie Rose has a new project with Matthew Hord called Fine Place. Their debut album, This New Heaven, is coming out later this year, and today they’re sharing its lead single and title track, which offers a peek into what the pair are channeling for this project. “This New Heaven” is all moody synths and strobing ominousness, with licks of guitar and Frankie Rose’s vocals peeking through the mist. Here’s Hord on how the project came together:
MUSIC
No Treble

Pete O’Neill: Drive

Pete O’Neill sent us his newest video, and we’re impressed as always. In this clip, Pete turns The Cars’ hit “Drive” into a solo fretless bass arrangement. “For this one, I tried to get a Marcelo Feldman backbeat using a John Mayer style strum, while using natural harmonics for the melody and harmony parts. I feel like I’m finally starting to find my niche!” Pete shared.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seventh Heaven
No Treble

Eventide Audio Introduces the TriceraChorus Pedal

Eventide has expanded its line of effects pedals with the TriceraChorus. Inspired by the Tri-Stereo Chorus of the late ’70s and early ’80s, the pedal combines stereo bucket brigade-style chorusing with their MicroPitch detuning for “rich, deep, and lush modulation on guitar, bass, synths, strings, and vocals.” The three chorus voices (left, center and right) can be detuned in opposite directions.
ELECTRONICS
berkshirefinearts.com

Highway to Heaven

"Except for the last line, which distances me from the build- up, I enjoyed this display of musical cool, "Highway to Heaven."" "I don’t have a clue but I want to ride that dusty highway Rte. 66!" Posted By: Liz Cunningham on 10-02-2021, 02:30 pm. "Don't ask me why...... cuz...
ENTERTAINMENT
No Treble

Aaron Gibson: The Regretful Climb

Aaron Gibson decided to take his song, “The Regretful Climb”, and rearrange it for solo bass. He said he’s still finding his way with this arrangement. I’m not sure he could make it better, but I’m looking forward to hearing how this progresses.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Sting Enlists the ‘Message in a Bottle’ Dance Company for Charming ‘If It’s Love’ Video

Sting has released a new music video for “If It’s Love,” which features some fantastic dancing from the company performing in the new dance-theatre show, Message in a Bottle.  The “If It’s Love” clip was directed by Lukas McFarlane and filmed at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and Theatre De La Ville in Luxembourg. In the clip, Sting kicks back in the audience, singing the punchy, heart-on-sleeve “If It’s Love” while watching the Message in a Bottle Dance company perform on stage. The Message in a Bottle show is helmed by three-time Olivier Award-nominated choreographer Kate Prince, and it’s set to a...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Adele Previews New Song ‘Easy on Me’ Ahead of Single’s Release

Adele offered a preview of her new song “Easy on Me” on Instagram Live Saturday ahead of the single’s release on Friday, October 15th. The singer, whose new album 30 has not yet officially been announced, shared a 45-second snippet of the ballad, stopping right as the chorus was about to kick in. .@Adele just previewed her new single, “Easy On Me,” on IG Live. 🗓: 10.15 pic.twitter.com/toI0Yg7P3C — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 9, 2021 “There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” Adele sings on the track, which she revealed in a Vogue interview was produced by...
MUSIC
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
udiscovermusic.com

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shares Performance Video For ‘MONEY’ From Solo Debut ‘LALISA’

BLACKPINK rapper Lisa has shared the intensely choreographed performance video for “Money” from her recently released solo debut project LALISA. The visual follows the release of an equally cutting and dance-driven music video for the album’s title track “LALISA.”. The “Money” visual finds Lisa tearing through the set choreography in...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE
blackchronicle.com

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

Both Brandy and Ray J have come up in several Twitter talks as many were shocked to find that the two were brothers and sisters. Twitter was actually even shocked to find that this was new news to millennial Twitter users. But one thing many people of age brackets did...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Returning To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

One more time? Every now and then, a wrestler may have to take some time away from the ring for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to some kind of storyline issue, but sometimes it is something that has nothing to do with wrestling. That is the case with a current WWE star, but it seems that she will be getting back in the ring rather soon.
WWE
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy