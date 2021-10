This year Reeds Spring School District has changed the way they nominate for Teacher of the Month and Employee of the Month awards. The district revamped its Teacher of the Month and Employee of the Month awards this year. Nominations are now being accepted from students, staff, parents, and community members, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. The name of the awards have also changed to the Excellence Awards.

