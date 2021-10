Here is the key information supporters who are attending Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester City at Anfield need to know. For anyone who did not attend the first few home games of the season, please note stadium entry is now digital using an NFC ticket on your smart mobile phone. This means that all supporters in attendance at a fixture held at Anfield will use NFC tickets unless they have requested a photo ID card to access the stadium. There will be no Print@Home or paper tickets.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO