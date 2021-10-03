Eagles News: Big game in store for Miles Sanders?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Dillard’s weakness as a pro, by far, has been his inability to anchor against power. Fortunately for him, the Cowboys somehow didn’t bull rush him almost at all, with the exception of this rush by rookie Chauncey Golston. As you can see, Dillard is pushed back for five steps, and it’s not even a particularly good rush. For a team that so thoroughly out-schemed the Eagles on Monday night otherwise, it was strange to me that the Cowboys didn’t try to run right through Dillard early and often. [...] Monday night was Dillard’s best game as a pro, by far. It came against an ideal opponent that did not test his biggest weakness, however, it was perhaps a confidence-building performance. I do not think any and all concerns with Dillard’s game have been put to bed because he played well Monday night. At some point, if Mailata is going to miss more time, Dillard is going to face some power rushes, and he still has to prove he can stop those.

