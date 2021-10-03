CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles News: Big game in store for Miles Sanders?

Cover picture for the article4.) Miles Sanders is a top 5 RB this week. Justification: If it doesn’t happen this week I just don’t know when it will. Sanders is off to a bad start and he comes up against KC, who has allowed 4 rushing TDs through 3 games this season. This is the PRIME chance for Philadelphia to get Sanders jump-started for the 2021 season.

fastphillysports.com

WTF! EAGLES RB’S SANDERS AND GAINWELL ONLY HAD 3 CARRIES

Miles Sanders rushed just twice for 27 yards and caught three of four targets for 28 yards in last night’s 41-21 loss to the Cowboys. Sanders’ first carry didn’t come until midway into the second quarter, going for 24 yards on that attempt, but he only had one more carry in the game.
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Miles Sanders: I believe you have to run the ball to have a successful offense

Eagles running back Miles Sanders didn’t get his first carry on Monday night until the second quarter, but it seemed like he’d be getting more work once he broke that run for a 24-yard gain. Sanders would only carry the ball once more all night, however, and the Eagles only handed the ball off one [more]
NFL
fantasypros.com

Miles Sanders receives just two carries in blowout loss to Cowboys

The Philadelphia offensive gameplan on Monday night was truly bizarre, with quarterback Jalen Hurts dropping back to pass more than 40 times and just three carries going to Philadelphia running backs. Sanders has failed to find the end zone through the first three weeks of the season, which is not exactly surprising given his minimal usage on Monday.
NFL
#Philadelphia#American Football#Eagles News#Kc
Yardbarker

Miles Sanders Not Dwelling on Limited Touches in Loss to Dallas

PHILADEPHIA – Miles Sanders insists he didn’t go home and pout after being reduced to basically a spectator in Monday night’s 41-21 destruction in Dallas, with just two carries and three catches. The Eagles running back didn’t throw a tantrum in the direction of his head coach, Nick Sirianni, or...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts on Miles Sanders: 'He's got to get his'

Jalen Hurts sees it the same way we do. Miles Sanders has to be a bigger part of things. A much bigger part. “He’s a pivotal part of this offense, one of the top running backs in the league,” Hurts said Wednesday. “He’s got to get his.”. For Hurts to...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Weighing Jalen Hurts vs. Miles Sanders Tonight on TopProp

Sunday is in the books, and the sweats have begun at TopProp Fantasy Sports. The best way to challenge your friends (or rivals) and add a new layer of competition, TopProp adds another dimension to traditional season-long fantasy leagues. Let’s take a look at our plans for Week 3. TopProp...
NFL
USA Today

Jalen Hurts on Miles Sanders lack of touches and what he brings to the Eagles offense

Miles Sanders is one of the top running backs in the NFL and yet he’s somehow an afterthought when it comes to his rate of touches. Sanders had two total carries on Monday night, breaking off one for 24-yards, before going the rest of the game without a rushing attempt. On Wednesday, star quarterback Jalen Hurts addressed Sanders’s lack of touches and what he brings to the Eagles’ offense.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Is Gainwell replacing Sanders as Eagles' lead running back?

It’s a trend that’s impossible to ignore. More Kenny Gainwell, less Miles Sanders. Sanders has been the Eagles’ bellcow running back since the middle of 2019, when Jordan Howard suffered a season-ending neck injury and Sanders stepped in with a terrific second half. From Week 9 of his rookie year...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Andre Dillard’s “best game as a pro” comes with a caveat

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Dillard’s weakness as a pro, by far, has been his inability to anchor against power. Fortunately for him, the Cowboys somehow didn’t bull rush him almost at all, with the exception of this rush by rookie Chauncey Golston. As you can see, Dillard is pushed back for five steps, and it’s not even a particularly good rush. For a team that so thoroughly out-schemed the Eagles on Monday night otherwise, it was strange to me that the Cowboys didn’t try to run right through Dillard early and often. [...] Monday night was Dillard’s best game as a pro, by far. It came against an ideal opponent that did not test his biggest weakness, however, it was perhaps a confidence-building performance. I do not think any and all concerns with Dillard’s game have been put to bed because he played well Monday night. At some point, if Mailata is going to miss more time, Dillard is going to face some power rushes, and he still has to prove he can stop those.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles’ Miles Sanders cites ‘panic throughout the team’ in loss to Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA — With a 4.94 yards-per-carry average, the Eagles’ Miles Sanders ranks third among NFL running backs since 2019. Only Nick Chubb (5.27 ypc.) and Derrick Henry (5.15) average more among backs with 300 or more touches in that time. Sanders also is third among running backs with a 5.7...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4, 2021: Model that beat experts says start Miles Sanders, sit Kyler Murray

Picking out top runners, receivers and goal line threats from running back committees can cause headaches, but some situations are clearing up. Buffalo's Zack Moss scored two touchdowns in Week 2 and came away with another 15 fantasy points last week while sharing reps with Devin Singletary. Nyheim Hines has re-established himself as a viable flex option despite Colts running back Jonathan Taylor still leading the rushing attack. Where should every running back be in your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings?
NFL
fantasypros.com

Miles Sanders receives 10 touches in loss to Chiefs

Sanders has carried the ball nine times for 40 yards over his last two games combined, and he continues to be absent from the Eagles' game plan on offense. He played 64% of the team's snaps on offense and received 10 touches, while fellow running back Kenneth Gainwell played 39% of the team's snaps on offense and received nine touches.
NFL
FanSided

Miles Sanders criminally underutilized in Philadelphia Eagles offense

Why do the Philadelphia Eagles refuse to feed Miles Sanders? Fifteen touches! That’s the number of times Miles Sanders has touched the ball over the course of the last two weeks. If you thought Doug Pederson was bad at committing to the run, the Philadelphia Eagles’ new head coach, Nick...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles-Chiefs snap counts: Kenny Gainwell outproduces Miles Sanders

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With Lane Johnson unexpectedly out, the Eagles had the following OL configuration:. Left tackle — Andre Dillard. Left guard — Landon Dickerson. Center — Jason Kelce. Right guard — Nate Herbig. Right...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 4: Should Miles Sanders, Zack Moss, and Mike Davis be in lineups this week?

Arguably, no tougher decisions in fantasy football exist than start ’em and sit ’em decisions. While you have to make choices continually in a fantasy season, only those start/sit decisions are immediately shown to either be incredible — or downright awful. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some names to consider as potential start ’em and sit ’em options in Week 4.
NFL

