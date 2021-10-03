Tottenham winger Gil replaces Llorente in Spain squad for Nations' League finals following injury to Atletico star
Tottenham winger Bryan Gil has replaced Marcos Llorente in Spain's squad for the UEFA Nations' League finals following an injury to the Atletico Madrid star. Luis Enrique confirmed his initial 23-man squad on Thursday, with Premier League stars David De Gea, Robert Sanchez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Reguilon, Marcos Alonso, Rodri and Ferran Torres all making the cut.www.chatsports.com
