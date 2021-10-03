CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook executive says it's 'ludicrous' to blame Jan. 6 on social media

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY (CNN Business) — A senior Facebook executive said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday that the company will never be able to control all the content on its site, and may be open to regulation as lawmakers continue to crack down on the tech giant. Facebook's (FB) vice president...

Comments / 12

Paula Sanders
6d ago

it's absolutely appropriate to hold Facebook Instagram Twitter and YouTube and any other platform who spread lies not only about Jan 6th ,the pandemic or anything else that contributes to death including murder and suicide for any reason responsible , because that's exactly what these sites do ,pay attention and you'll see that certain words are used to censor ,others are used to cloak white supremacy and others are used to suppress the thoughts and ideas of people of color , even if they use theft as a vehicle

