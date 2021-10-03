CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tackle Joe Haeg making his first start with Steelers

By Ray Fittipaldo
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. – The Steelers are digging deep into their depth chart to fill out the offensive line for their game against the Packers this afternoon at Lambeau Field. With starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor out with a concussion and reserve guard Rashaad Coward out with an ankle injury, the Steelers called up Chaz Green from the practice squad. Green will be the swing tackle with Joe Haeg stepping into the starting lineup for Okorafor.

