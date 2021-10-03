The Life Is Strange: True Colors - Wavelengths DLC Is A Worthy Encore
I can’t help but be drawn to Steph Gingrich. Like many fans, I loved her when she first appeared in Life is Strange: Before the Storm as a passionate dungeon master and gifted artist. Chloe Price might have said it best in her journal when she wrote that she couldn’t tell if Steph was the coolest or nerdiest person in Blackwell. That’s part of Steph’s charm and appeal; she completely indulges in her interests without caring what other people think.www.gameinformer.com
Comments / 0