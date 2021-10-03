CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Life Is Strange: True Colors - Wavelengths DLC Is A Worthy Encore

By Kimberley Wallace
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t help but be drawn to Steph Gingrich. Like many fans, I loved her when she first appeared in Life is Strange: Before the Storm as a passionate dungeon master and gifted artist. Chloe Price might have said it best in her journal when she wrote that she couldn’t tell if Steph was the coolest or nerdiest person in Blackwell. That’s part of Steph’s charm and appeal; she completely indulges in her interests without caring what other people think.

Game Informer Online

Choo-Choo Charles Brings Our Thomas The Tank Engine Nightmares To Life

Since the dawn of PC mods, Thomas the Tank Engine’s menacing presence has loomed large in unexpected places – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Resident Evil Village, even the Mass Effect franchise. With this at the forefront of its mind, one developer set out to create a horror experience all about escaping the clutches of a humanoid locomotive. The helpless player must board their train, reconnect disjointed tracks while traversing a creepy landscape, and fire away at their multi-wheeled pursuer with a mounted minigun. Two Star Games’ Choo-Choo Charles brings our Thomas the Tank Engine nightmares to life.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Jett: The Far Shore Review – To Boldly Go Nowhere

“Surrounded by wonder, touched with dread” is a line from Jett: The Far Shore’s holy writings. These scriptures guide Mei, the protagonist, and seep into every aspect of the game. Conveniently enough, the quote is an apt description of my time with Jett, and not always for the best reasons. Some narrative moments reach high points, though the title’s tedious gameplay always brought me crashing back down.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Fall For Indies: Steam Next Fest And Early October Releases

October opened with a fall festival for fans of indie games as Steam’s Next Fest is currently running with scores of short game demos to play for free. Formerly known as the Steam Game Festival, this PC-friendly event boasts hundreds of titles, which is more than enough to keep you busy during the 7-day run, even bordering on overwhelming. But don’t worry about the cold reality of indecision; you can take comfort in our blanket of suggestions. While the Steam Next Fest only lasts until October 7, there are plenty of full indie game releases to look forward to in the first half of the month.
VIDEO GAMES
