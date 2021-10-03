CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Andrew Wiggins Got Vaccinated

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kO6db_0cFwt2b400
Andrew Wiggins at Golden State Warriors Media Day / Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Andrew Wiggins has chosen vaccination. The Golden State Warriors small forward has been vaccinated just days after showing up for Warriors media day to answer questions about why he isn't vaccinated. The change of heart came just days the NBA announced that players who don't comply with local vaccination mandates would not be paid for games they missed. Wiggins would have lost $15.8 million.

Wiggins had previously said that he would not get the vaccine unless he was forced. It is unclear whether he sat down with his doctor or accountant before making the decision.

Hopefully, Wiggins will encourage the other people in his life to get vaccinated now.

Comments / 98

Hero Miles
6d ago

I always believed deep down inside that Andrew Wiggins is weak-minded and this is the proof. he's not the kind of person who could stand up for what he believes no matter the cost.

Reply(10)
19
Bass Face
6d ago

Those that refuse the mark will not be allowed to buy, sell or barter as per the book of Revelations which is being fulfilled right now. 🙏🙏

Reply(5)
13
Bravo Zulu
6d ago

When you got his type of 💰 you really don't have to get the "vaccine." There are opitions....like making arrangements with the person doing the injection. "I got 5k cash, all yours if you inject me." Wink, wink." Know what I mean?"😉🤐

Reply(1)
4
Related
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wiggins
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving: “The Nets Were Never Enamored With Taking Him To Begin With. They Did It Because They Knew That’s What Kevin Durant Wanted."

Back in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After years of residing in a rough situation, the Nets were made Championship contenders practically overnight. At first glance, things seem to be going well enough -- apparently, Kyrie would even retire if...
NBA
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Golden State Warriors#Golden State#Qccfb1
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
inquirer.com

Joel Embiid spoke one big truth about Ben Simmons. It should scare the Sixers to death. | Mike Sielski

Over an answer Thursday that stretched to more than four minutes and close to 600 words, Joel Embiid tickled the tender spot of every 76ers fan who wanted someone on the team, anyone on the team, to blast Ben Simmons. The Sixers had built their team around Simmons since his arrival, Embiid told reporters at the team’s practice facility in Camden, and it was “borderline disrespectful to all the guys out here fighting for their lives” and their careers that Simmons, after shriveling up in the postseason, would demand a trade and follow through on his threat to hold out until the organization accommodated him. What Embiid said was open. It was honest. And most of it was meaningless.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Zion Williamson Believes LeBron James Should Be Rated 99 Overall In NBA 2K22

For the NBA 2K22 edition, there are four players tied for the top spot overall as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks all have a rating of 96. But one of the league's brightest young stars believes that is doing a disservice to James.
NBA
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy