Andrew Wiggins Got Vaccinated

Andrew Wiggins at Golden State Warriors Media Day / Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Andrew Wiggins has chosen vaccination. The Golden State Warriors small forward has been vaccinated just days after showing up for Warriors media day to answer questions about why he isn't vaccinated. The change of heart came just days the NBA announced that players who don't comply with local vaccination mandates would not be paid for games they missed. Wiggins would have lost $15.8 million.

Wiggins had previously said that he would not get the vaccine unless he was forced. It is unclear whether he sat down with his doctor or accountant before making the decision.

Hopefully, Wiggins will encourage the other people in his life to get vaccinated now.