Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins finally gets COVID-19 vaccine
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received the COVID-19 vaccine, Head Coach Steve Kerr told the media Sunday morning. Wiggins was hesitant to receive the vaccine, and was in danger of being unable to play home games for the Warriors due to San Francisco’s vaccination mandate. He was reportedly “under the weather” yesterday and missed practice, and one can now assume that he was feeling an immune response to the vaccine that he received at some point in recent days.clutchpoints.com
