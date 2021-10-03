2 Texans charged in Cass County shooting that left 2 people hospitalized over weekend
Two Texans have been charged in a weekend shooting that left two people injured on a Cass County highway, officials said. At about 11 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting along a section of northbound Interstate 49, near East 307th Street and just south of Harrisonville, Maj. Kevin Tieman, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office, said in a news release Sunday afternoon.www.kansascity.com
Comments / 0