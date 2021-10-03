CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Andrew Garfield Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak Is Real, Claims VFX Video

Cover picture for the articleRumors persist that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be teaming up with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but while Maguire and Holland have been able to avoid much of the scrutiny, Garfield has found himself fielding questions about his apparent return from every direction. That’s all thanks to a leaked video which appears to show him back in the Spidey suit on set of the upcoming Sony/Marvel movie.

