Watch: Andrew Garfield Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak Is Real, Claims VFX Video

It’s a question that many Marvel fans have asked themselves in the years since Spider-Man first swung into theaters in 2002: who did the best job playing him? A lot of today’s fans would likely say Tom Holland, who has brought so much heart and humor to his Peter Parker that it’s impossible not to love him in the role (exemplified by how emotional we still get every time we reach that scene in Avengers: Infinity War). Die-hard fans of Sam Raimi’s original trilogy would maintain that Tobey Maguire churned out the most authentic performance as the first live-action web-slinger of the 21st century.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO