Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski could miss more time with rib, lung injuries

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski sustained rib and lung injuries in a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski won't play against the New England Patriots on Sunday and could miss additional time due to multiple injuries.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Fox Sports on Sunday that Gronkowski sustained a punctured lung and fractures in at least four of his ribs. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that those injuries could force Gronkowski to miss additional games.

Gronkowski sustained the injuries in the Buccaneers' Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was considered doubtful earlier this week for the Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup, but was ruled out Saturday.

The 11-year veteran gained 184 yards on 16 catches and scored four times through the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers battle the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The game airs on NBC.