CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski could miss more time with rib, lung injuries

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWzOn_0cFwqoVW00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski sustained rib and lung injuries in a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski won't play against the New England Patriots on Sunday and could miss additional time due to multiple injuries.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Fox Sports on Sunday that Gronkowski sustained a punctured lung and fractures in at least four of his ribs. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that those injuries could force Gronkowski to miss additional games.

Gronkowski sustained the injuries in the Buccaneers' Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was considered doubtful earlier this week for the Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup, but was ruled out Saturday.

The 11-year veteran gained 184 yards on 16 catches and scored four times through the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers battle the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The game airs on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Rob Gronkowski Injury | How serious is his rib injury?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses a possible rib or back injury to Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The New England Patriots#Espn#Fox Sports#The Los Angeles Rams#Nbc
NFL

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report. Gronkowski did not participate in Friday's practice. Gronkowski suffered the injury when he caught a pass and was...
NFL
NBC Sports

Buccaneers list Rob Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night

Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. Rob Gronkowski may not. The Buccaneers have listed Gronkowski as doubtful for the game against the Patriots, due to a rib injury he suffered five days ago against the Rams. Gronkowski officially did not practice all week, even though he was spotted on the practice field today.
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski has 4 cracked ribs, a broken rib, and a punctured lung

It would take a lot to keep Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski from playing Sunday night against his old team, and that’s exactly what happened to him last week. Gronkowski left Tampa Bay’s Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a nasty shot to his midsection, but he later returned to the game, and preliminary X-rays came back negative.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski said it took him a while to readjust to playing football again after coming out of retirement. “You’ve got to relearn the speed of the game,” Gronkowski said, via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “That was huge. The first couple plays, I’m like, oh man, these guys are fast – way faster than I remember. As you adjust more and more, going out to practice more and more, you start getting it back. It definitely was a humbling experience.
NFL
azdesertswarm.com

Rob Gronkowski out with cracked ribs, missing return to New England, per report

There’s a big reunion scheduled for Sunday night in Foxboro, Mass., but only one of the two guys making a notable Homecoming will be in attendance. Former Arizona Wildcats star Rob Gronkowski did not travel with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their game against the New England Patriots, per ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. And Gronk may miss more than one game after apparently suffering a pair of cracked ribs in last week’s loss at the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL.com’s Ian Rappaport:
NFL
AOL Corp

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski's injuries appear to be much worse than we thought

You knew Rob Gronkowski's injury had to be serious considering he didn't make the trip to New England to face his former team on Sunday night. It turned out to be more serious than we were originally led to believe. Gronkowski was ruled out of Sunday night's game in Foxborough...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
192K+
Followers
41K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy