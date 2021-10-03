Saturday cross country: Holgate, LC win at Edgerton Invite

The Holgate boys and Liberty Center girls picked up victories at the Edgerton Invitaitonal on Saturday in a busy day for area cross country runners. In the boys meet, the Tigers tallied four runners in the top eight to cruise to a win in the team standings over runner-up Fairview. Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey won the race in 16:41 ahead of individual runner-up Reid Johanns of Paulding was Ram teammate Paul Westrick was third. Kyle Rabe’s sixth-place effort was tops for the runner-up Apaches.