Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl fans think latest trailer has a hidden secret

Booting up my now-10-year-old copy of Pokémon Diamond, I was greeted by my old party of loveable creatures, including a level 22 Staravia nicknamed ‘Oop’, a level 19 Onix nicknamed ‘Snakelord’ and a level 10 Psyduck, all sitting alongside my starter, now a level 27 Monferno. At this point, I questioned my nicknaming abilities as well as my criteria for which wild Pokémon I caught and trained. Was I trying to make this Psyduck an integral part of my team? Why is there a Shinx that I’d leveled up to level 14? Had I caught this Ponyta because I thought it looked cool? These questions are some that only a younger version of myself could answer. Sitting with two gym badges, it was clear I’d reset my game at some point, as I distinctly remember beating Pokémon Diamond in the past. 10 years after the fourth generation of Pokémon games were released in North America, it’s worth taking a look back at Pokémon Diamond and Pearl and how they hold up against the rest of the franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO