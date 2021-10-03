Looking for a fun challenge? Try 3 Days in the Park

Happy Oktoberfest! The 60th annual fest celebrates our German heritage and the city’s brewing history. At least that’s the way it began. It has turned into, for many, one big bender. And that’s ok, right? Don’t we get one day in a year to blow off work and party with our friends? Just look at all the smiling faces at the tapping today. They haven’t had that much fun in a long time. For us fest veterans, we know the do’s and don’ts. But there are people in town new to Oktoberfest. Like new college students and their friends from out of town. So perhaps we should go over a few rules. First, have fun. Second, play nice. Yes, in certain downtown areas you can enjoy your beer on the street and pretend you are in Vegas. Police will be polite. But if you aren’t polite to them, don’t expect them to be polite back. Be respectful of others and their property. This isn’t the time to start smashing things. Unless it’s Hammerschlagen. In which case, throw your dollar down, and good luck. Remember to eat something. Amid all the fun it can be easy to forget, sometimes until it’s too late. Then suddenly your legs don’t work so well. If you need help, visit the 3rd Street Aid Station. And do have a plan for getting home safely. Don’t put yourself or others in danger and ruin a good time. So happy festing! Have fun, stay safe, and make enough memories to last you until next Oktoberfest.

9 DAYS AGO