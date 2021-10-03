CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 3rd, 1977: Remembering Rosie Jiménez On the Day She Died From An Unsafe Abortion

By Andrea Reindl
On October 2nd, the Women’s March took to the streets of Washington, D.C. This time, women were marching with reproductive rights as the primary cause in their hearts. On September 1st, the United States Supreme Court declined to comment on Texas’s new SB 8 law–a law that makes it illegal for a woman to terminate her pregnancy after six weeks. This isn’t just a fight for abortion rights–it’s a fight for the health and safety of American women, period. And there is very real history that proves why safe abortion access for all women is of dire importance.

