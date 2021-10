Today is the first day of waivers for the upcoming season, meaning any player that needed to clear them in order to be sent to the AHL had to wait until now to be officially reassigned. That also means that the waiver wire will be quite active over the coming weeks as teams move through their final few rounds of cuts and try to sneak players down to their minor league affiliates. Today, 21 players have hit the wire, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet:

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO