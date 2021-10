After fighting Aaron Carter a few months ago, there is no doubt that Lamar Odom is a fan of the celebrity boxing brand. Odom had an extremely successful basketball career and in retirement, he is looking for new ways to scratch that athletic itch. On Saturday night, he is going to fight against Ojani Noa, who just so happens to be the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. He was originally going to fight Riddick Bowe, although that was ultimately canceled due to a fear that Bowe couldn't fight. The match against Noa should be an interesting one, and Odom's fans are eager for it to go down.

