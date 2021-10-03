CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m A Plant Doctor, and This Is How You Should Pot a Large Plant’

By Allie Flinn
You finally did it—you bought the tall, gorgeous bird of paradise you'd been eyeing at your local nursery. But now it's just sitting in your home in its thin, plastic nursery pot, because repotting a large plant is much more intimidating that you anticipated. Well, plant doctor and stylist Maryah Greene is here to help. "Roots are key to your plant's survival," she says. "You want to make sure you give your plant's roots attention when you first purchase it so that it has a greater chance of success." Here, she breaks down how to pot a large plant, plus how to water it in order to ensure it's healthy and thriving.

