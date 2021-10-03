Moe Harkless wants to show Kings playing defense is ‘fun’

The Sacramento Kings couldn’t have had much fun playing defense last season. The team finished with a 116.5 defensive rating, one of the worst in NBA history. Moe Harkless, a veteran who the Kings acquired from Miami for Nemanja Bjelica in March, has developed a reputation over his nine seasons in the NBA as a solid 3-and-D wing. According to Harkless, much of the team being a successful unit on defense has to do with the team’s mentality.