CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Moe Harkless wants to show Kings playing defense is ‘fun’

By Leo Tochterman
Sactown Royalty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings couldn’t have had much fun playing defense last season. The team finished with a 116.5 defensive rating, one of the worst in NBA history. Moe Harkless, a veteran who the Kings acquired from Miami for Nemanja Bjelica in March, has developed a reputation over his nine seasons in the NBA as a solid 3-and-D wing. According to Harkless, much of the team being a successful unit on defense has to do with the team’s mentality.

www.sactownroyalty.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defensive Rating#Nba History#The Sacramento Kings#Defense
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
Club 93.7

Birdman Says Drake Will Be Richest Rapper, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Biggest

Birdman has made some firm proclamations for both Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During the Cash Money Records CEO's appearance on The Big Facts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Baby affirmed that not only will Drake, who was once signed to Young Money Entertainment—a subsidiary of Cash Money—be the richest rapper, but NBA YoungBoy will surpass his peers to be the biggest rhymer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chauncey Billups' Big Message To Damian Lillard: "I Came Here To Coach You... I Got A Job To Do, And I Want To Do It With You."

Damian Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA, and he has had yet another stellar season as the face of the Portland Trail Blazers. However, their playoff run was disappointing this season, and there's no question that most people would have expected them to beat the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets. That was through no fault of Damian Lillard's though, as he averaged 34.3 PPG during that series.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy