Arizona State Players, Fans React on Social Media Following Upset Win Over UCLA

The game of football isn't played on paper, and the Arizona State Sun Devils proved exactly that in Saturday night's 42-23 victory over No. 20 UCLA in Pasadena. It felt as if nobody outside of diehard fans had given ASU a chance to beat the Bruins. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) had UCLA at a crisp 68% chance to win prior to the game. Even yours truly told the masses to take UCLA -3 and the under of 55.5 in the world of betting, with both picks having gone hilariously wrong.