CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona State Players, Fans React on Social Media Following Upset Win Over UCLA

By Donnie Druin
Sports Illustrated
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe game of football isn't played on paper, and the Arizona State Sun Devils proved exactly that in Saturday night's 42-23 victory over No. 20 UCLA in Pasadena. It felt as if nobody outside of diehard fans had given ASU a chance to beat the Bruins. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) had UCLA at a crisp 68% chance to win prior to the game. Even yours truly told the masses to take UCLA -3 and the under of 55.5 in the world of betting, with both picks having gone hilariously wrong.

www.si.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus. The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Pasadena, CA
Football
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Sports
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Asu#Espn#Fpi#The Sun Devils#College Gameday

Comments / 0

Community Policy