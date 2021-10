Micah Richards has said he was left “baffled” after James Milner was not shown a second yellow card in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City, with the former defender claiming that referee Paul Tierney was “influenced” by the Anfield crowd. City manager Pep Guardiola was furious after Milner escaped punishment for a foul on Bernardo Silva and was himself booked for his protests. Milner, who was filling in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back, was booked in the first half of the Premier League thriller for a foul on Phil Foden and was quickly substituted by manager Jurgen...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO