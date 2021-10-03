CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial records link woman rumored to be in a clandestine relationship with Vladimir Putin to multimillion-dollar apartment in Monaco: report

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall.

Mikhail Klimentyev/Getty Images

  • A recently released set of documents link a woman with alleged ties to Putin to a Monaco apartment sale.
  • The woman, Svetlana Krivonogikh, is alleged to have been in a longtime relationship with the Russian leader.
  • In 2003, records reveal that she purchased a $4.1 million apartment, despite her modest background.
In September 2003, an apartment overlooking Monaco's harbor was purchased for $4.1 million in the Mediterranean city-state known for its opulence.

However, the purchaser, Svetlana Krivonogikh, came from a modest background in Russia, with no discernible wealth that would have given her the ability to complete such a transaction.

Now, previously undisclosed financial documents, coupled with local tax filings, reveal that Krivonogikh became the owner of the extravagant apartment weeks after she had a daughter, during a time when she was reportedly having a clandestine relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The set of documents exposing Krivonogikh's Monaco apartment were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), with The Washington Post reporting the information .

The documents, called the Pandora Papers , represent nearly 12 million financial records that detail the activities of 29,000 offshore accounts; the records also showed that Krivonogikh had ownership of a shell company in the British Virgin Islands and utilized a financial services firm in Monaco that also had a relationship with a billionaire friend of Putin.

The records do not indicate the source of the funding for the apartment, which is likely more than its $4.1 million value in 2003, according to the report .

But the Monaco transaction occurred during a time when Krivonogikh was reputedly in a relationship with Putin, according to Proekt , an independent Russian investigative outlet that has since been banned in the country.

While the Kremlin swatted away the report, the details from the Pandora Papers boost the assertion that Krivonogikh began to compile assets linked to associates of Putin after her alleged relationship with the Russian leader began.

Krivonogikh has not any made public comments about her alleged relationship with Putin or about the wealth that she has harnessed over the years.

The Kremlin has so far not made a comment to the ICIJ regarding the Pandora Papers.

Comments / 73

Frank Thomas
6d ago

I hope who's ever reporting on this for the media takes precautions. Because any one who's been meddling in Putin's business usually ends up mysteriously in a ⚰️ ......

Reply(1)
15
Gary May
5d ago

who cares I'm just glad he's not president of the United States anymore

Reply(3)
18
Truth Sets U Free
6d ago

Well, we all know Agent Orange Bone Spurs Bunker Boy is Putin's side piece!!! LMAO

Reply(3)
9
