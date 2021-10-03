CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corvallis, OR

Letitia Carson Versus the Simon LeGree of Soap Creek: A Forgotten Lawsuit

corvallisadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetitia Carson would have been the widow of Irish immigrant David Carson, except that he had not been legally allowed to marry her. Not only was it illegal in the state of Kentucky for people of different races to marry, but she was legally a slave in that state. That was quite possibly one reason that they chose to move to the Oregon Territory, where the niceties of the law were not so closely observed, a fact which they may have hoped would work to their advantage. There came a day, though, when the looseness of Oregon Territorial law worked very much to Letitia’s disadvantage.

www.corvallisadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
corvallisadvocate.com

Preparing for the Worst in Benton County

Woefully unprepared for the dangers they face, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Andrew Phelps. What preparedness options are available in Benton County, and how can residents take advantage of them? The county’s emergency planner, Sierra Anderson, has some insights. “Build a kit, make a plan,...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Burnt Orange Nation

UT’s forgotten Olympians

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, which ended just over seven weeks ago, had a sizeable Texas Longhorn presence. Among the more than 11,000 athletes who participated in the games were 28 current or former Texas Longhorns, along with a current high school senior swimmer who is committed to sign with Texas later this year.
SWIMMING & SURFING
corvallisadvocate.com

Violent Femmes, Flogging Molly Coming to Oregon

If we were to say “When I’m out walking, I strut my stuff and I’m so strung out,” and you think of two drum beats followed quickly by two more, then you just might be a fan of the Violent Femmes. Whereas, if we were to say “Cause we find...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 7, 2021

This week's letters in the News-Times include thoughts on climate change and redistricting, as well as a short poem.Advocate for stronger environmental regulations It's been a summer of extreme climate impacts, from wildfires and smoke, to drought and extreme heat. It's easy to feel powerless about this, but there's something we can do to act on climate change right now. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has released regulatory language for its Climate Protection Program (CPP). These rules will decide whether Oregon follows through on its climate commitments, or simply creates something that looks good on paper. Oregon deserves...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Adair Village, OR
City
Myrtle Creek, OR
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
corvallisadvocate.com

CHEERS & JEERS: Can’t We All Just Behave

CHEERS AND A PAT ON THE BACK for Oregon State University taking care of the kids and other such adulty kinds of people on campus. According to The Daily Barometer, there are places all over the place guiding people in need to helping hands – like food pantries and housing resources. We love that the school is looking after y’all.
OREGON STATE
corvallisadvocate.com

Eight Streamable, Spooky Films with Oregon Roots

Many Hollywood films have brought Oregon fame by capturing the state’s beautiful landmarks, scenery, and architecture. If you are planning a ghoulish movie night with a few friends or family members this Halloween, we have got you covered. Here are eight spooky, scary, and downright horrifying movies with Oregon roots you will want to stream All Hallow’s Eve season.
OREGON STATE
corvallisadvocate.com

OR Redistricting Map Changes Benton County Representation

The once per decade process of redistricting Oregon’s political boundaries is finally finished. A lot changed, though some Oregonians may be unfamiliar as to how that changes their representation. This process is how new congressional and state legislative district boundaries are determined. On Sept. 27, 2021, Governor Kate Brown signed...
OREGON STATE
corvallisadvocate.com

A Corvallisite’s Guide to Pumpkin Patches

The morning air is crisp and chilled. Leaves are morphing from their original green to shades of auburn and citrusy yellows. Reser Stadium once again hosts face-painted — and hopefully masked — football fans on Saturdays. Vaccinated students flood campus buildings and sidewalks with books and pumpkin spice lattes in hand. The evidence of fall is all around us in Oregon, so for children, families and, let’s be honest — Instagram influencers, this can only mean one thing. 
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Soap Creek#Irish#Oregon Territorial#African#Americans
Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 7, 2021

This week's letters in the News-Times include thoughts on climate change and redistricting, as well as a short poem.Advocate for stronger environmental regulations It's been a summer of extreme climate impacts, from wildfires and smoke, to drought and extreme heat. It's easy to feel powerless about this, but there's something we can do to act on climate change right now. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has released regulatory language for its Climate Protection Program (CPP). These rules will decide whether Oregon follows through on its climate commitments, or simply creates something that looks good on paper. Oregon deserves...
FOREST GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy