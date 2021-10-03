Letitia Carson Versus the Simon LeGree of Soap Creek: A Forgotten Lawsuit

Letitia Carson would have been the widow of Irish immigrant David Carson, except that he had not been legally allowed to marry her. Not only was it illegal in the state of Kentucky for people of different races to marry, but she was legally a slave in that state. That was quite possibly one reason that they chose to move to the Oregon Territory, where the niceties of the law were not so closely observed, a fact which they may have hoped would work to their advantage. There came a day, though, when the looseness of Oregon Territorial law worked very much to Letitia’s disadvantage.