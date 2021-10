Berggren makes preseason debut, defense has tough day in Pittsburgh. After a night to remember, the Detroit Red Wings had a day to forget. Coming off Saturday's 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, in which everything seemed to go right, the Red Wings dropped their first game of the preseason, 5-1, to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon in a game where everything seemed to go wrong.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO