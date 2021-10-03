CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Maryland women’s soccer surrenders two second half goals, falls to Illinois, 2-1

By Ben Dickson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting bombarded with shots and corner kicks all day, Maryland women’s soccer was in a tough position despite having the lead first. In the 76th minute, Illinois found itself inside the Maryland 18-yard box. The Terps’ defense was flustered, and Illinois’ pressure was overwhelming. Midfielder Makena Silber fired a left-footed laser on goal, forcing Brucia to dive to her right and make the save. Defender Kendra Pasquale was right there for the rebound, but her shot went off the crossbar.

testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer vs. Northwestern preview

Maryland women’s soccer hosts Northwestern in a Sunday matinee as Big Ten play continues. “Definitely glad to be Thursday, Sunday home,” Maryland head coach Ray Leone said postgame after Thursday’s matchup against Nebraska. “And then, not waste any time traveling and we [get to] look at the tape of Northwestern and begin working on that.”
MARYLAND STATE
chatsports.com

No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer defeats Ohio State, 2-1

No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer looked to be coasting to a victory against Ohio State after a dominant first half, but the Buckeyes turned it up a notch in the second frame to pressure an otherwise rock-solid Terrapin defense. While the backline has been the talk of the team over...
MARYLAND STATE
westernherald.com

WMU women's soccer shutout by Toledo, falls to 2-7 overall

Western Michigan women’s soccer suffered a 2-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Toledo Rockets Sunday. This loss brings the Broncos to 2-7 (0-2 MAC) on the season. WMU was outshot 18-9 overall and 9-4 in shots on goal by the Rockets. Bailey Korhorn had three shots on the day which was a team high, landing two on net. Morgan Otteson and Jenna Blackburn had two shots each and one on goal.
SOCCER
bcgavel.com

Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 1 FSU

Boston College fell to top-ranked Florida State on Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee. The 4-1 loss for the Eagles was each team’s ACC season opener. BC held their own against the nation’s top team throughout the first half. Neither team would score in the first half, with some excellent defensive work on both sides of the field.
The Daily

Two second half goals earns UW draw with No. 15 ASU

Opening Pac-12 play at Husky Soccer Stadium, the Washington women’s soccer team entered conference play with no soft landing, taking on No. 15 Arizona State. Sloppy play in the first half from the Huskies gave the Sun Devils an early lead, but two second half goals was enough for the UW to earn its first point of the season against a Top 25 team.
SOCCER
norwichathletics.com

Women's Soccer: Cadets fall 4-1 to Blazers in GNAC action

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Norwich University women's soccer team fell 4-1 to Elms College on Tuesday night in Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) action. Junior Isabel Doherty (Quincy, Mass.) scored for Norwich in the 76th minute, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Blazers' offense in the first meeting between the two schools as GNAC conference mates.
CHICOPEE, MA
gozips.com

Second-Half Goal Lifts No. 10 Akron Past Yale, 1-0

BOXSCORE (PDF) AKRON, Ohio - A second-half goal from freshman Dyson Clapier (Layton, Utah) propelled the 10th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Yale (3-3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Clapier scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 66th minute...
AKRON, OH
bellarmine.edu

Ospreys score twice in second half in knocking off women's soccer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — North Florida scored a pair of goals in the second half in notching a 2-0 victory Thursday night over the Bellarmine University women's soccer team in ASUN action at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Shorthanded Bellarmine (2-4-5, 0-3 ASUN) hung tight with ASUN preseason co-favorite UNF (7-2-1, 2-1)...
LOUISVILLE, KY
R Scarlet Knights

No. 9 Women's Soccer Claims Road Win at Minnesota, 2-1

Box Score MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. – No. 9 Rutgers women's soccer (8-2-0, 3-0-0 Big Ten) secured its fourth straight win with a 2-1 victory at Minnesota (5-3-3-, 1-3-0 Big Ten) Thursday night. The Scarlet Knights earned three more points with its third consecutive conference win of the year. "With today being...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sports
testudotimes.com

Big Ten weekend review: Week Five

Maryland football conceded 51 points to No. 5 Iowa last Friday night en route to the program’s first loss of the 2021 season. Iowa’s defense proved once again that it is one of the best in the nation as it was able to snatch six total interceptions against Maryland’s quarterbacks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
umterps.com

Late Goal Lifts #1 Iowa Past #7 Maryland, 2-1

COLLEGE PARK, MD. -- No. 7 Maryland (7-4, 1-3) battled but ultimately fell to No. 1 Iowa, 2-1 Sunday afternoon. Three goals were scored in a five-minute stretch early in the fourth quarter with Iowa (12-0, 3-0) grabbing the lead, Maryland tying the game, but Iowa ultimately answering with a goal of its own in what became a wild finish in College Park.
IOWA STATE
The Lantern

Women’s Soccer: Scarlet Knights edge Buckeyes 2-1

Ohio State women’s soccer huddles up during a game against TCU Sept. 12. Ohio State lost 1-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Ohio State women’s soccer had its hands full against No. 9 Rutgers at Jesse Owens Stadium, entering Sunday with a 2-3 record against top-25 teams.
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

Pitt women’s soccer team falls 2-1 to No. 19 Virginia Tech

The Pitt women’s soccer team hosted No. 19 Virginia Tech at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Saturday night hoping to extend its run of success after a 2-0 win over Miami. But instead, the team suffered a 2-1 defeat. The Hokies struck first, as Virginia Tech midfielder Emily Gray found the...
VIRGINIA STATE
testudotimes.com

MM 10.4: Five Maryland women’s tennis players to participate in ITA Super Regionals

Maryland women’s tennis players Jojo Bach, Mary Brumfield, Selma Cadar, Francesca Feodorov and Marta Perez Mur will compete at the ITA Super Regionals slated for Oct. 22-25. Bach, who recently transferred from the University of Delaware, was recognized as part of the All-CAA (Colonial Athletic Association) Second Team in singles and doubles her freshman and sophomore year. The 5-foot-11 junior was a G1 British Tour Semifinalist and two-time doubles finalist, and a two-time semifinalist in the ITF Juniors in Kenya.
MARYLAND STATE
drexeldragons.com

Men's Soccer Uses Late Goals to Edge Charleston, 2-1

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Drexel men's soccer team (4-4-0, 2-1 CAA) scored twice in the second half to propel itself past the College of Charleston (2-4-2, 0-3 CAA) by a score of 2-1. Chris Donovan and Kyle Tucker both scored for the Dragons in the crucial conference matchup. It is the first time the Dragons defeated the Cougars in a match since the 2013 season.
CHARLESTON, SC

