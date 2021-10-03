Maryland women’s soccer surrenders two second half goals, falls to Illinois, 2-1

Getting bombarded with shots and corner kicks all day, Maryland women’s soccer was in a tough position despite having the lead first. In the 76th minute, Illinois found itself inside the Maryland 18-yard box. The Terps’ defense was flustered, and Illinois’ pressure was overwhelming. Midfielder Makena Silber fired a left-footed laser on goal, forcing Brucia to dive to her right and make the save. Defender Kendra Pasquale was right there for the rebound, but her shot went off the crossbar.