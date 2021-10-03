BWCA fully reopened after wildfires

The Superior National Forest rescinded nearly all of the remaining wildfire-related closures on Friday, Oct. 1, including reducing the Greenwood fire closure area to just the perimeter of the nearly 27,000-acre fire. The Forest Service also lifted the last of the closures in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near...
The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is now fully reopened to visitors, after a summer of closures due to wildfires. Superior National Forest officials announced Friday that the last remaining closure order in the wilderness — related to the John Ek and Whelp fires — was now lifted. “We have...
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: Homestake Pass on I-90 reopened from milepost 226.7 to 243.0. ---------------------------------------- UPDATE: Homestake Pass on I-90 closed from milepost 226.7 to 243.0. A detour is set up on Hwy 2 south of I-90. detour set up eastbound at Continental exit (mile marker 228) and westbound at Whitehall exit (mile marker 249).
Bacco Construction will be finished with M-185 roadwork by October 15 following a summer of repairs. Paving was completed Friday, October 1, with only finishing touches needed along the shoulders. Bacco milled the surface of the old street downtown and repaved it the last week of September and first week of October, the city taking advantage of an asphalt batch […]
After a dry, hot summer, the seasons are turning in Northern California this week. The Sierra might even see some snow as frigid temperatures roll in. Caltrans will be closing several mountain roads preemptively on Thursday to be safe. Temperatures in the Bay Area could drop by 10 degrees between...
LOS ANGELES — A video of the sea floor off the Orange County coast this week shows damage to an oil pipeline that sent an estimated 144,000 gallons of crude into the ocean, fouling beaches and threatening ecologically sensitive wetlands. The footage, taken by a remotely operated vehicle on Monday,...
TAHOE (CBS13) — Early season snow came down in the Sierra Friday morning.
That brief touch of ice is now giving way to fire concerns as a fire weather watch covers much of Northern California starting this weekend.
It was a fleeting fall feeling Friday morning as snow briefly blanketed the Sierra.
Drone 13 captured the winter weather, which was mostly melted by mid afternoon. But seeing, even for a brief moment, the roads coated in white was a welcome sight for Tahoe locals.
“It’s much needed. We’re really happy, and we just can’t wait until we get some really good snow,” said Ashely...
The cause of the California oil spill may have been identified. Authorities say the source of the spill that dispersed up to 144,000 gallons of oil in the Pacific Ocean likely came from a 13-inch split found in a 4,000 foot section of the pipe that had been pulled about 105 feet to the side. Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Eillsher said “the pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string. And so at its widest point is about 105 feet away from where it was. So, it’s kind of an almost semicircle.”
DroneSeed has raised $36 million in its Series A funding round. The round was led by Social Capital and Seven Seven Six, with participation from new and existing investors. Part of these funds were used to acquire Silvaseed, a 130-year-old forestry company, to expand DroneSeed’s seed collection and seedling cultivation services.
Marion County Highway Engineer Mike McCormick is hoping travel on the Skillet Fork Bridge on the Route 161 extension can return to normal by the end of the year. Deterioration of the bridge was much worse than anticipated when work began to fix a hole in the pavement. Work is now underway to replace 55 damaged connections found on the five spans of the bridge. McCormick says the work is very tedious and has to be completed one connection at a time.
A large shed in rural Southeast Rochester, near Marion Township, was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternooon. The Rochester Fire Department was called at 1:04 p.m. to 7245 54th St. SE for a shed on a non-residential property on fire. When fire crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from...
MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Marin County confirmed Friday there was a power outage caused by an unknown issue affecting customers in Mill Valley.
Mill Valley police tweeted about the outage at around 9:40 a.m., saying that PG&E officials reported the estimated time to restore power was 3 p.m. The cause of the outage is currently unknown.
Power outage in Mill Valley. Unknown reason and estimated time to restore power is 3pm per PG&E. Refer to https://t.co/GPTRTEoT7J to see affected areas and updated info. Please use caution at intersections.
— Mill Valley Police (@MillValleyPD) October 8, 2021
The PG&E power outage webpage showed approximately 1,500 customers without electricity from two separate outages in Mill Valley.
Mill Valley power outage map (PG&E)
Earlier this week, a power outage affecting more than 6,000 PG&E customers in Marin County was caused by a bird that flew into electrical equipment, according to the utility.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — California highway officials say they will close three mountain passes near the Nevada line between Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park on Thursday as a precaution ahead of an early winter storm that’s expected to bring rain and snow to the Sierra. Temperatures were plunging Wednesday...
GALT (CBS13) — Firefighters rushed in to stop a ranging house fire from spreading in Galt over the weekend. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department) " data-medium-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=225" data-large-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" loading="lazy" class=" wp-image-718700" src="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" alt="" width="357" height="476" srcset="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg 720w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=113,150 113w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=225,300 225w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=640,853 640w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=480,640 480w" sizes="(max-width: 357px) 100vw, 357px"> Aftermath of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department)
GALT (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a structure in Galt early Friday morning.
Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded to the scene along Sargent Avenue a little before 5 a.m. and found an outbuilding going up in flames.
A woman CBS13 spoke to at the scene says she heard several explosions. She then went out from her trailer behind the building and saw a heavy fire.
Firefighters have since gotten the flames under control.
Cosumnes Fire units responded this morning to a structure fire in an outbuilding on Sargent Av in Galt. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/s1zU6KdFUQ
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) October 8, 2021
No injuries have been reported.
Exactly what started the fire is still being investigated.
The New Orleans Municipal Yacht Harbor fully reopened Friday, 16 years after the city’s public marina was destroyed in Hurricane Katrina. The new 455 slips for boats have been gradually reopening over the course of the past several months, but the process of running electricity to the western portion of the harbor on Lake Pontchartrain prompted Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials to declare the $26.8 million project a wrap in a Friday afternoon ribbon cutting.
Areas burned by the John Ek fire are seen from the air on Sept. 6 in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Photo: Superior National Forest | Minnesota Incident Command System file. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is now fully reopened to visitors, after a summer of closures due...
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Forest Service announced the closures from the John Ek and Whelp fires have been lifted, and now all of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is open again. Officials said lightning strikes ignited both fires, which grew significantly over the weekend of Aug. 15. In...
Comments / 0