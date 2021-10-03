BWCA fully reopened after wildfires

GALT (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a structure in Galt early Friday morning. Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded to the scene along Sargent Avenue a little before 5 a.m. and found an outbuilding going up in flames. A woman CBS13 spoke to at the scene says she heard several explosions. She then went out from her trailer behind the building and saw a heavy fire. Firefighters have since gotten the flames under control. Cosumnes Fire units responded this morning to a structure fire in an outbuilding on Sargent Av in Galt. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/s1zU6KdFUQ — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) October 8, 2021 No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is still being investigated.

GALT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO