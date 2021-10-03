CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis School Board’s Renaming Decision: Out with the Old, In with the New

Cover picture for the articleFormer president Thomas Jefferson’s name was one of the most admired and least controversial in American history. On more than one occasion, there had been serious discussions about creating a state to bear his name. Sixty years later, the fact that he owned enslaved Africans is no longer excused so easily, and people are more willing to discuss speculations that he likely may have raped one or more of his slaves.

Ashli Seufert
6d ago

let us just erase history so children don't have to hear the bad stuff. what is the world coming too

